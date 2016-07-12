By Walter Bianchi
BUENOS AIRES, July 11 The center-right
government of Argentine President Mauricio Macri will put a new
cap on increases to natural gas prices, it said on Monday, even
as it pledged to appeal a court ruling that recently halted the
hikes.
Macri had cut generous energy subsidies and raised utility
rates in January shortly taking office, saying fees frozen
during previous governments had swollen the fiscal deficit and
left the grid on the brink of collapse.
But public outrage and legal challenges after gas bills
jumped by more than 1,000 percent in some places have led the
government to water down its plans.
A forthcoming resolution will cap the rise in natural gas
bills at 400 percent for consumers and 500 percent for
businesses, said cabinet chief Marcos Pena. Anyone who had paid
fees exceeding that from April 1 would get credits for future
consumption.
"We made this decision after talking and listening to
opposition leaders," Pena said in a press conference.
A previous cap, announced in June, had been based on the
amount of gas consumed and not the final bill for consumers.
But an Argentine court ruled last week that the gas price
rises across the country were invalid, suspending Macri's bid to
trim the fiscal deficit through higher utility tariffs.
Pena said that the government would appeal the ruling and
had asked members of the Supreme Court to help clarify the
dispute.
"The government has taken note of the situation with the
tariffs, which are being fixed, and the legal problems will be
dealt with going forward," said Justice Minister German
Garavano.
The policy shift comes after Macri urged Argentines to
strive to conserve energy as the country weans itself off years
of cheap natural gas.
"Let's be responsible and consume as little energy as
possible," Macri said at a separate event Monday.
Argentina's biggest distributors of natural gas are
, Edesur and Edelap.
