BUENOS AIRES Aug 3 An Argentine court upheld a
ruling by a lower circuit to block government-proposed hikes in
electricity tariffs, local media reported late Wednesday, a
ruling that could complicate the state's bid to reduce
Argentina's fiscal deficit.
The decision by a federal judge in Buenos Aires province
reaffirmed a previous decision in July handed down by a court in
the city of La Plata.
The Argentine government had ordered a significant increase
in electricity prices at the beginning of the year with the
purpose of reducing the generous subsidies the state pays to
keep energy prices low.
The issue is now likely to go to Argentina's Supreme Court,
although the federal court ruling will affect efforts to reduce
the deficit in the short term.
Since coming to power in December 2015, center-right
President Mauricio Macri has undone many of the protectionist
policies of the leftist governments that preceded him in a bid
to jump start the nation's moribund economy.
The measures, however, have led to protests from Argentines
upset at increased prices and lowered purchasing
power.
