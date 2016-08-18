(Adds market and economic context, comments from government
official)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Aug 18 A key part of Argentina's
investor-friendly economic revamp was thrown into question on
Thursday when the Supreme Court said that the government must
hold public hearings before reducing home heating gas subsidies.
Elected in November on promises of lifting the heavy market
controls favored by the previous administration, President
Mauricio Macri slashed natural gas subsidies early in his term.
As a consequence, heating bills during a particularly cold
Southern Hemisphere winter soared, prompting public protests.
The spike in utility rates hit families already slammed by
40-percent inflation and a shrinking economy that has limited
wage increases.
"The increase in utility prices cannot be validly
implemented without public hearings on the issue," the court
said in a unanimous decision.
Macri inherited a government nearly out of cash after eight
years of free-spending populism under President Cristina
Fernandez. He ditched currency and trade controls as part of his
bid to draw investment to Latin America's No. 3 economy.
Households have paid rock bottom energy prices for years,
thanks to generous subsidies that Macri says must be moderated
as part of his bid to "normalize" the economy.
He was forced to backpedal last month after demonstrations
by homeowners, some hit by energy price increases of 1,000
percent. Macri promised to cap increases at 400 percent. Now any
change will have to take into account feedback from public
hearings.
Macri's cabinet chief Marcos Pena told reporters the
hearings would start in about three weeks. He said the
government would hit its 2016 fiscal deficit target of 4.8
percent of gross domestic product despite higher-than-expected
subsidy spending likely to result from the court ruling.
Gas rate increases of up to 500 percent that Macri has
imposed on commercial users were unaffected by the decision.
Shares of Argentine energy companies took a hit after the
court's decision was announced. Distributor Metrogas
dropped 6.41 percent to 7.30 pesos ($0.49) per share, while gas
transport company Tansener fell 3.17 percent to 6.40
pesos ($0.43) per share.
Argentina's gross domestic product is expected to shrink 1.5
percent this year and expand 3.2 percent in 2017, according to a
recent central bank poll of analysts.
Macri forecasts next year's economic growth at about 3.5
percent. His government has not issued a GDP estimate for 2016.
