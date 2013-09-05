BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 A province in Argentina
will auction in March the international rights to tap part of
the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation, considered one of
the biggest in the Western Hemisphere, local media reported
Thursday.
The Neuquen province, home to most of Vaca Muerta, will
auction a 500 square kilometer swath of the formation, after
firms that won concession rights there in 2008 failed to follow
through with investments, the energy minister of the Patagonia
district, Guillermo Coco, reportedly said.
"We are talking about organizing an international auction of
areas on Vaca Muerta," Coco was quoted as saying by local daily
Rio Negro. "We want to get a feel for the market even though we
know about the interest that's there."
A spokesman for Coco confirmed that an auction is planned in
March.
The massive deposit of unconventional resources has been in
the international spotlight since its potential was discovered,
but some global firms are uneasy about making big investments in
Argentina because of interventionist economic policies.
The administration of President Cristina Fernandez seized
the energy firm YPF from Repsol last year, claiming the Spanish
company had not invested enough in Argentina.
YPF operates in 3 million net acres of Vaca Muerta
and has estimated that the entire formation contains 661 billion
barrels of oil and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Coco did not specify which companies lost their concessions
in Neuquen, but said they may be able to hold onto some
development rights.
Argentina's districts have the authority to cancel
concessions if operators do not follow through with planned
investments.
In July, U.S. oil company Chevron Corp signed an
agreement with YPF to invest $1.24 billion in Vaca Muerta - the
first major investment announced in Argentina's petroleum sector
since the YPF's nationalization.