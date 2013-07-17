* Upcoming harvest delayed as dry weather slowed planting
* High bread, pasta prices contribute to rampant inflation
* Farmers switch to soy, say wheat export curbs hurt profits
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, July 17 Argentina, usually a key
supplier of wheat to the world market, is facing a shortage of
the grain that has stopped exports and prompted the government
to adopt price controls in a bid to keep bread on consumers'
tables ahead of mid-term elections.
This slowdown in Argentine wheat exports comes at time when
the world needs its wheat. Global supplies are low, reduced by
poor harvests last year in Russia, Australia and the United
States.
Export limits in the South American country, which were
applied to ensure ample domestic food supplies, backfired this
year as the government approved too much wheat for export based
on optimistic early season crop estimates. Now very little
remains to be milled into flour for bread.
Argentina's wheat crunch hits at a delicate time for the
global market.
Crop damage in China, the world's top grower, may force it
to import its largest volumes in two decades. Egypt, the world's
top wheat importer, is running out of imported reserves, which
could exacerbate political turmoil in a country seen as key to
Middle East stability.
Argentina's overestimation of its exportable wheat supply
has meanwhile sent local bread prices soaring, fueling one of
the world's highest inflation rates as voters get ready to go to
the polls for congressional elections in October.
In addition, Argentina's next harvest will be delayed
because dry weather reduced early 2013 plantings by more than
half. Only 220,000 hectares (544,000 acres) were planted with
wheat this year in the northern provinces of Salta, Jujuy, Chaco
and Formosa, less than half the 530,000 hectares planted in
those areas in 2012.
These provinces, while not included in Argentina's main
wheat belt in southern Buenos Aires province, are usually the
first to be harvested in early November.
"This is a big problem because it's only July and supplies
are already running thin," said Leandro Pierbattisti, an analyst
with the country's grains warehousing industry chamber. "The
usual early harvest in November won't be there this year."
Argentina is the world's No. 8 wheat supplier and most of
its harvest comes in December. Brazil, usually Argentina's
biggest market, has been forced to buy more wheat from countries
in the Northern Hemisphere this year.
The top five wheat exporters are the United States, the
Europe Union, Australia, Canada and Russia.
SHIFT TOWARD SOY
Another factor that has reduced Argentina's wheat supply, is
farmers are shifting toward soy and other crops to skirt the
wheat export curbs that they say hurt profits and make crop
planning impossible. The resulting shortage has pushed the
price of wheat for domestic consumption in Argentina to $406 per
tonne from $219 in January and $175 in July 2012.
By comparison, U.S. soft red winter wheat is being offered
for August and September shipment from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
at $275 per tonne.
The Argentine price rally started with reports in early in
the year of bad weather that hobbled what was already expected
to be a weak harvest due to historically small planted acreage.
Argentina has reacted with new regulations, including a law
enacted early this month forcing wheat and flour producers to
halt any export of reserve stocks and prioritize supplying the
local market.
The government negotiated with bread makers to fix bread
prices at 10 pesos per kilo, as opposed to the current market
price of 18 pesos. Some bakers and supermarkets have agreed to
offer bread at the lower price only up to 10 a.m. every day,
raising the price to 18 pesos later in the day.
Official data show bread prices are rising much faster than
other consumer prices. But the government's options for fighting
food price inflation are limited as the October vote nears.
"Technically it would be possible for Argentina to import
wheat from Uruguay. But from a political point of view it would
be nearly impossible because it would be a recognition of the
government's own bad policies," Pierbattisti said.
HIGH INFLATION
The impact on consumer prices is a concern for President
Christina Fernandez, as candidates from her branch of the
Peronist party campaign ahead of the October election. The
success rate of those candidates will determine if the clout
that she enjoys in Congress will continue over the next two
years. She was re-elected in 2011 on promises of increasing
government's role in the economy.
Argentina already has one of the highest inflation rates in
the world. Private analysts put consumer price increases at
about 25 percent per year.
In June, Argentina's inflation ran at 0.8 percent
owing to a 2.1 percent spike in wheat-based staples
such as bread and pasta, according to official data.
But those inflation figures are widely disputed and private
economists say overall consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in June,
according to a Reuters poll.
(Additonal reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Alden
Bentley and Bob Burgdorfer)