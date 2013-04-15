(Adds reason for acreage increase in lead, adds quotes and
context throughout)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, April 15 Argentina will plant more
wheat this season than last year thanks to farmer-friendly
adjustments to the governments export policy and the bad luck
that growers had last season with alternative crops such as
barley, a key grains exchange said.
At a time of rising world food demand, the grain exporting
powerhouse can expect 3.9 million hectares sowed with wheat in
the 2013/14 season, up from 3.6 million planted in 2012/13, the
Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Monday in its first wheat
area estimate of the year. Planting starts next month.
"Our survey of growers show a clear improvement in terms of
intention to sow wheat," the exchange said in a statement. "This
improvement is due primarily to the poor experience that growers
had with alternative crops (mostly barley) last season."
A Buenos Aires-based grain trader, who spoke anonymously,
said the estimate of 3.9 million hectares of 2013/14 wheat area
was "in line with market expectations".
Figures for the previous seasons wheat harvest in Argentina
have yet to be finalized, with the exchange estimating a take of
9.8 million tonnes and the United States Department of
Agriculture (USDA) putting it at 11 million tonnes.
Argentina restricts wheat and corn exports to ensure ample,
affordable domestic food supplies.
Argentina nonetheless suffers from one of the worlds
highest inflation rates, estimated by private economists at
about 25 percent per year. This, along with strict
government-imposed currency controls, has slowed investment in
the country's key farm sector.
WHEAT DECLINE ARRESTED
Although 8.3 percent higher than Argentinas 2012/13 wheat
planting area, the 3.9 million hectares expected by the exchange
for 2013/14 would be 7 percent under the average planting area
registered over the last four years.
Farmers have shied from planting wheat and corn the past few
seasons since the government started placing export curbs on the
two grains. Soy, the countrys main agricultural product, is not
subject to the curbs.
The government adjusted its wheat policy this year by
announcing the entire seasons exportable surplus at once. It
used to issue piecemeal export quotas throughout the season,
making it hard for growers to know how much wheat to sow at the
start of the crop year.
In early March and well before May planting, the government
responded to farmers complaints by announcing a full season
export quota of 5 million tonnes. Internal wheat demand in
Argentina is about 6 million tonnes.
The retouched policy was "an important factor" in the
farmers decision to plant more wheat this season, the exchange
said.
More wheat farming would be a step toward improving crop
rotation in a country increasingly dedicated to exporting soy
and soy byproducts. Argentina is the worlds No. 1 supplier of
soymeal animal feed and soyoil, used in making biofuels.
(Additional reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Bob Burgdorfer)