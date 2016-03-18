BUENOS AIRES Argentina has secured $3.5 billion in new financing from the World Bank over the next two years to help fund water, health and housing projects as well as a child welfare programme, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The financing, which will be in addition to an impending disbursement of $2.8 billion, will be welcome hard currency for the centre-right government of Mauricio Macri which is having to rebuild the country's low foreign currency reserves.

