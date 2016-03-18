Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina has secured $3.5 billion in new financing from the World Bank over the next two years to help fund water, health and housing projects as well as a child welfare programme, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The financing, which will be in addition to an impending disbursement of $2.8 billion, will be welcome hard currency for the centre-right government of Mauricio Macri which is having to rebuild the country's low foreign currency reserves.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.