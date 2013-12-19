BUENOS AIRES Dec 19 Argentina on Thursday filed
a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the European
Union's decision to slap anti-dumping duties on the South
American country's biodiesel.
The EU's move dealt a fresh blow to the world's No.1
biodiesel supplier Argentina, whose industry had already been
hurt by previous restrictions imposed by the bloc while it
investigated whether Argentina was "dumping" biodiesel, or
selling it at below the cost of production, in Europe.
Argentina's Foreign Ministry called the duties
"protectionist" and said the European bloc was seeking to
shelter inefficient local producers.
The EU last month set biodiesel duties at an average of 24.6
percent for Argentina and imposed similar duties on Indonesian
biodiesel.
"Instead of launching reforms to improve competitiveness,
the European industry has sought and secured an administrative
measure from Brussels, which is totally arbitrary and closes off
the European market to competition from efficient biodiesel
producers," the ministry said in a statement.
The WTO has 60 days to help the parties reach a solution. If
they are unable to forge a deal, Argentina will seek the
creation of an arbitration panel to resolve the issue.
The EU was the main buyer of Argentine biodiesel.
Argentina has lost over $1 billion in potential sales to the
EU this year due to the duties, according to the country's
Biofuels Chamber (Carbio), which includes agribusinesses such as
Bunge and Louis Dreyfus Commodities.
In 2011, the last year in which shipments were normal,
biodiesel exports to the EU totaled around $1.75 billion. That
number likely plummeted to roughly $500 million this year, and
could fall to nought next year once the new duties are fully
implemented.