(Corrects headline and second paragraph to say Panama's dispute is the eighth involving Argentina since May, not eighth against Argentina)

GENEVA Dec 12 Panama filed a dispute against Argentina at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, alleging the government of Cristina Fernandez had broken WTO rules by discriminating against imports of goods and services.

Panama's complaint is the eighth WTO dispute involving Argentina since May, equal to the total number of WTO disputes globally in the whole of last year.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)