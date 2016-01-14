(Adds details on AEP founder, context on investments in
Argentine shale)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 14 State-run energy firm YPF
said on Thursday it had signed a preliminary deal
worth more than $500 million over three years with American
Energy Partners LP (AEP) to explore for shale gas in Argentina's
vast Vaca Muerta formation.
Argentina sits atop some of the world's largest shale
resources but is a net energy importer after years of
under-investment in the country's energy sector. YPF says $200
billion over a decade are needed to reverse the deficit.
That task has been made more complicated by the rout in
global oil prices.
The foray into Argentina by American Energy's Aubrey
McClendon comes months after the former CEO of Chesapeake Energy
Corp hired investment banks to shore up the finances of
his Oklahoma-based oil and gas venture.
In a statement, YPF said the joint venture involved a pilot
project in the Bajada de Anelo block, located in Argentina's
Neuquen province that would run until mid-2018.
If the project is continued, Pluspetrol and the
province-owned Neuquen Oil and Gas would join the venture,
exploring the southern zone of another bock Cerro Areno. A
company affiliated to American Energy Partners would take up to
a 50 percent stake in both blocks.
McClendon co-founded Chesapeake Energy in 1989 and turned it
into a top U.S. gas producer. He resigned from the company in
2013 following a corporate governance crisis.
McClendon went on to form AEP, whose financial backers have
included Houston-based private equity firm Energy and Minerals
Group.
