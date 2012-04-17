MEXICO CITY, April 16 Mexico's President Felipe
Calderon criticized his Argentine counterpart Cristina Fernandez
on Monday for planning to seize control of the country's leading
energy company YPF.
Calderon said Fernandez's plan would damage chances for
future foreign investment in Argentina and hurt YPF's
controlling shareholder, Spain's Repsol, in which Mexico's state
oil monopoly Pemex holds a 10-percent stake.
Fernandez earlier on Monday drew swift warnings from key
trade partners after she said she would seek to expropriate
Spanish company Repsol's 51 percent stake in
Argentina's YPF.
"It definitely seems very sad to me that the government of
Argentina, of our good friend Cristina Fernandez, has taken a
step that is not going to do anybody any good," said Calderon,
in response to questions from participants at a Young Global
Leaders Summit, run in parallel with the World Economic Forum on
Latin America.
"We all need investment and nobody in their right mind
invests in a country that expropriates investments...I fervently
hope that Argentina will rectify this step," Calderon added.