(Adds YPF's response to ruling)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 10 Argentina's Supreme Court
on Tuesday ordered the state-controlled energy firm YPF to fully
disclose its contract with Chevron Corp amid allegations
of secret clauses in the agreement.
Chevron in 2013 signed a deal to explore the barely tapped
Vaca Muerta shale formation, an accord that marked the largest
foreign investment in Argentina's energy sector since the
government seized Spanish giant Repsol's controlling
stake in YPF.
Opposition lawmakers believe the contract contains secret
clauses that hand concessions to Chevron and undermine national
interests.
The Supreme Court said YPF "cannot deny access to
information of unquestionable public interest."
The Argentine government holds a 51 percent stake in YPF.
The energy company said on Tuesday in a statement it would
comply with the ruling.
YPF has previously said that all its actions are in
accordance with Argentine law and that it meets all obligations
required of a company listed in Buenos Aires and New York.
Covering an area the size of Belgium, Vaca Muerta is one of
the world's largest shale formations.
Chevron and YPF have announced joint investments that could
total as much as $15 billion under the terms of the accord.
YPF estimates $200 billion in investment is needed over the
next decade to exploit Vaca Muerta and reverse a gaping energy
trade deficit.
The company said on Friday that a total of 388 shale oil and
gas wells have now been drilled, primarily in the Loma Campana
concession where it is operating alongside Chevron.
Shale production surpassed 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day in October, YPF added.
