* YPF estimates Mendoza shale resources at 1 bln boe
* Company under gov't pressure to hike production
* Launches legal action over Chubut province concessions
By Karina Grazina
MALARGUE, Argentina, March 29 Argentina's
biggest energy company, YPF, has found unconventional shale oil
and natural gas in Mendoza province, confirming the extension of
the massive Vaca Muerta area, officials said on Thursday.
YPF, which is controlled by Spain's Repsol
, said exploration at the Payun Oeste and Valle del Rio
Grande blocks pointed to an estimated 1 billion barrels of oil
equivalent (boe) in unconventional oil and gas in Mendoza.
Energy resources and reserves in the province, which borders
the Andes mountain range in western Argentina, currently stand
at 685 million boe.
"The results are very encouraging. They tell us these are
horizontal wells similar to what is done in the United States,
we can replicate the U.S. model in Mendoza province," Tomas
Garcia Blanco, head of YPF's exploration and production, told
reporters gathered in Malargue, Mendoza.
Horizontal wells permit access to rocky areas where oil and
gas could not be extracted with conventional vertical drilling.
U.S. energy production has surged thanks to this technology.
The company's shares closed up 3.9 percent in Buenos Aires
after climbing by as much as 8 percent earlier in the session on
news of the discovery, traders said.
YPF is under mounting pressure from President Cristina
Fernandez and provincial governors to boost declining production
to help ease the state's energy import burden.
Thursday's announcement follows the decision by six
provinces including Mendoza to revoke operating licenses granted
to YPF on the grounds of slack
investment.
Officials have also accused YPF of overcharging for fuel and
the country's CNV securities regulator said on Thursday it was
investigating "unusual" prices and volumes in YPF share deals.
INVESTMENT RECORD
YPF says its investment in Argentina rose 50 percent in
2011, with most of the cash channeled into upstream including
exploration projects like those that led to the huge Vaca Muerta
shale find, which could double Argentina's energy output.
The shale find in Mendoza province "increases the potential
of the Vaca Muerta formation," YPF said in a statement.
The company, which produced about 35 percent of all the oil
extracted in Argentina last year, holds concessions on roughly
40 percent of Vaca Muerta and says huge investment will be
needed to develop it.
Defending its investment record, a company source said the
firm filed suit to keep Chubut province from taking away two of
its major concessions. It asked for the measure to be suspended
while the court decides if it is legal.
The two concessions in Chubut, Argentina's biggest
oil-producing province, account for about 7 percent of the
company's total output in the South American country.
YPF's communications director admitted the company may need
to do more but he condemned government tactics.
"It's possible the company is not doing everything
perfectly, it's possible it could do more, but you can't improve
this by cancelling concessions or constantly criticizing,"
Sergio Resumil told reporters.