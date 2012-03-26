BUENOS AIRES, March 25 A fifth Argentine province will strip a minor concession from the country's biggest energy company YPF, the local unit of Spain's Repsol , because it is inactive, the region's governor was quoted as saying by state agency Telam on Sunday.

The move by North-Western Salta province follows similar measures in Mendoza, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Neuquen. Both provincial and national government authorities are putting pressure on YPF to boost output as the cost of energy imports surges.