UPDATE 7-Oil slides as rising U.S. crude, gasoline inventories surprise
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Updates to New York, changes dateline, byline, updates throughout, updates bullets, changes prices, adds quotes)
BUENOS AIRES, July 20 Argentina's recently nationalized energy company YPF bought back $79 million in 2028 bonds, a stock market filing on Friday showed.
The buy-back is the company's first debt operation since it was nationalized by President Cristina Fernandez's center-left government in May.
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Updates to New York, changes dateline, byline, updates throughout, updates bullets, changes prices, adds quotes)
* European bank shares rise after Santander rescues rival Popular