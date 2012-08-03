BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 State-controlled Argentine
energy company YPF is considering issuing bonds on the
local market that would offer interest payments in fuel instead
of cash, the head of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange said on
Thursday.
Argentina's government seized a 51 percent stake in YPF from
Spain's Repsol in May, arguing it had not invested
enough to sustain oil and natural gas production amid booming
demand. Repsol rejects the accusation.
Under its new management, YPF aims to invest $7 billion a
year from 2013 through 2017 to reverse Argentina's energy
deficit, and it will need financing to do so.
"The YPF bond is a proposal by the stock exchange," Adelmo
Gabbi, the head of the exchange, told Reuters. "It's a corporate
bond that would have the interest rate (paid) in fuel instead of
money."
"We're working on this with YPF," Gabbi said, adding that
the three-year bond would be aimed at the general public and
that another issue was being weighed for major investors.
No one at the company was immediately available to comment.
Last month, market sources said YPF was sounding out banks
about a possible international bond deal to raise money for
investments, according to Thomson Reuters news service IFR.
The move was met with incredulity since the company's
expropriation just three months ago sent shock waves through the
investor community and effectively closed the capital markets to
the handful of Argentine companies that had previously been able
to access funding abroad, IFR said.
Argentina has not returned to global credit markets since
2002, when it staged the biggest sovereign debt default ever.
(Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Nicolas Misculin and
Hilary Burke; editing by Miral Fahmy)