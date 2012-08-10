BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Argentina's state-controlled
oil company YPF on Thursday opened a diesel fuel
refinery expected to produce 1.75 billion liters per year as
part of its plan to increase energy production in the South
American country.
The government seized control of YPF from Spain's Repsol
earlier this year, accusing it of under-investing in
Argentine production.
The new plant, near the city of La Plata, cost 1.4 billion
pesos ($304 million). President Cristina Fernandez said it will
save on the country's fuel import bills by increasing Argentine
diesel output by 13 percent.
Fernandez also said her government had reached agreement
with oil companies and gas stations to pay more at the wellhead
for compressed natural gas. The measure seeks to increase
investment needed to overcome the country's energy deficit.
The president said the cubic meter price will rise to 0.6
pesos from 0.15 pesos, which should increase revenue of
producing companies by almost 1 billion pesos, Fernandez said.
($1 = 4.6 Argentine pesos )
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, Writing by Hugh Bronstein,
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)