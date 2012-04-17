BRUSSELS, April 17 European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday he expected Argentina to
uphold international agreements on business protection with
Spain over its plan to take over the Argentine unit of oil major
Repsol.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez on Monday unveiled
plans to take control of YPF, in which Repsol holds a
share, drawing swift warnings from key trade partners.
"We emphasise the need for mutually agreed solutions which
do not harm the business environment," Barroso told reporters.
"Thus I am seriously disappointed about yesterday's
announcement. We expect Argentinean authorities to uphold their
international commitments and obligations, in particular those
resulting from a bilateral agreement on the protection on
investments in Spain."
YPF has been under intense pressure from Fernandez's
centre-left government to boost production, and its share price
has plunged due to months of speculation about a state takeover.