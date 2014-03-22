BUENOS AIRES, March 22 An oil tank exploded at a
treatment plant run by state energy company YPF on Saturday,
affecting more than 3 percent of the firm's total output of
crude but leaving no fatalities, the company said.
YPF said its nearby Lujan de Cuyo
refinery, which produces 106,000 barrels of oil per day, was
drawing on oil from back-up deposits and operating normally.
Local TV broadcast images of a large oil tank ablaze at the
Cerro Divisadero treatment plant in the province of Mendoza,
around 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires.
The company said the fire and explosion affected the entire
treatment complex, forcing the closure of ten deposits that
produce 1,460 cubic meters (51,559 cubic feet) of crude per day.
The ten tanks make up 3.8 percent of YPF's total output.
"The fire started midday on Friday in one of the plant's oil
tanks," YPF said in a statement. "The company activated its
contingency plan and told provincial and national authorities
and is at this time working with them to control the situation."
The plant was evacuated and 14 people received medical
attention, YPF said.
(Reporting By Jorge Otaola, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Diane Craft)