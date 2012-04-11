Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
BUENOS AIRES, April 11 Argentina's Santa Cruz province stripped energy company YPF of a key concession known as "Los Perales," state news agency Telam said on Wednesday.
Government data shows the area accounted for over 8 percent of the company's total crude output nationwide in January. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Hilary Burke)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS