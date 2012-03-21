* Company shares rally after nationalization downplayed

* Cabinet chief later says he did not rule anything out

* YPF under intense gov't pressure to boost production

BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Shares of Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF, rallied on Wednesday after a senior government official denied plans to renationalize it, although he later said he had ruled nothing out.

YPF, which is controlled by Spanish oil major Repsol, is under pressure from the government to boost oil and natural gas output to reduce a mounting fuel bill that is eroding the trade surplus.

Shares of YPF have been battered by speculation in recent weeks that the center-left administration of President Cristina Fernandez might eventually renationalize the company. At Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 15 percent in Buenos Aires since the start of the year.

But comments by Cabinet Chief Juan Manuel Abal Medina in a radio interview on Tuesday helped YPF's stock climb 7.6 percent in early trading.

In Madrid, Repsol shares were up more than 4 percent.

Asked if the government pressure on YPF would lead to a state takeover or other major changes, Abal Medina said: "No, we're basically heading towards an idea that they have to fulfill their commitments as a company, which is to produce."

Repsol shares maintained their gains after he backed away from the remarks in an interview with Telam. He told the state news agency that he had not ruled out "any course of specific action with regards to YPF."

YPF's board is due to meet in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to define its policy on dividend payments.

The government's representative on the board told Reuters recently that the company must reinvest in production and should stop paying dividends during a "long period" until it reverses its slide in output.

Critics of Fernandez say years of unpredictable and interventionist policies have discouraged exploration and production and that the tirade against YPF could repel large-scale investments needed to develop a world-class shale energy discovery by YPF in Neuquen province.

Neuquen is one of three provinces that have recently stripped YPF of operating concessions on the grounds of insufficient investment to boost production.

YPF has rejected the charges of unfulfilled investment and commitments, vowing to take legal action against at least one of the provinces.

Repsol holds a roughly 57 percent stake in YPF, while Grupo Petersen, owned by Argentina's Eskenazi family, has 25 percent of the company.