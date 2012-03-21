* Company shares rally after nationalization downplayed
* Cabinet chief later says he did not rule anything out
* YPF under intense gov't pressure to boost production
BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Shares of Argentina's
biggest energy company, YPF, rallied on Wednesday after a senior
government official denied plans to renationalize it, although
he later said he had ruled nothing out.
YPF, which is controlled by Spanish oil major
Repsol, is under pressure from the government to boost
oil and natural gas output to reduce a mounting fuel bill that
is eroding the trade surplus.
Shares of YPF have been battered by speculation in recent
weeks that the center-left administration of President Cristina
Fernandez might eventually renationalize the company. At
Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 15 percent in
Buenos Aires since the start of the year.
But comments by Cabinet Chief Juan Manuel Abal Medina in a
radio interview on Tuesday helped YPF's stock climb 7.6 percent
in early trading.
In Madrid, Repsol shares were up more than 4 percent.
Asked if the government pressure on YPF would lead to a
state takeover or other major changes, Abal Medina said: "No,
we're basically heading towards an idea that they have to
fulfill their commitments as a company, which is to produce."
Repsol shares maintained their gains after he backed away
from the remarks in an interview with Telam. He told the state
news agency that he had not ruled out "any course of specific
action with regards to YPF."
YPF's board is due to meet in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to
define its policy on dividend payments.
The government's representative on the board told Reuters
recently that the company must reinvest in production and should
stop paying dividends during a "long period" until it reverses
its slide in output.
Critics of Fernandez say years of unpredictable and
interventionist policies have discouraged exploration and
production and that the tirade against YPF could repel
large-scale investments needed to develop a world-class shale
energy discovery by YPF in Neuquen province.
Neuquen is one of three provinces that have recently
stripped YPF of operating concessions on the grounds of
insufficient investment to boost production.
YPF has rejected the charges of unfulfilled investment and
commitments, vowing to take legal action against at least one of
the provinces.
Repsol holds a roughly 57 percent stake in YPF, while Grupo
Petersen, owned by Argentina's Eskenazi family, has 25 percent
of the company.