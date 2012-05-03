BUENOS AIRES May 3 The nationalization of
Argentina's biggest oil company is expected to sail to final
congressional approval on Thursday, reflecting broad domestic
support for a measure that has rattled foreign investors.
President Cristina Fernandez, a combative career politician
who has tightened state control of the economy, unveiled the
plan to seize a majority stake in YPF from Spain's
Repsol six months after her landslide re-election.
Fernandez, who controls both houses of Congress, secured
strong backing for the expropriation bill in the Senate last
week and members of the lower house look set to give it similar
support in a vote later on Thursday.
Agustin Rossi, head of the ruling party bloc in the lower
house, said he thought about 200 of the house's 257 members
would vote for the government bill, heralding it as a watershed
in the country's energy policy.
"We're going to see a big improvement and a big difference
(although) it's probably going to take a few years for us to
achieve energy self-sufficiency," Rossi said.
"This isn't just about YPF, (all companies) will have to
keep in mind that their business is a matter of public interest
and the aim is self-sufficiency," he added, referring to part of
the bill that declares the whole sector of public interest.
Fernandez has justified the renationalization of YPF, which
was privatized in the 1990s, on the grounds of slack investment
to boost oil and natural gas production that has failed to keep
up with growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
Repsol denies under-investment, but her message has struck a
chord with Argentines, many of whom are suspicious of foreign
companies and blame the free-market policies of the 1990s for
causing the dire crisis and debt default of 2001/02.
Speculation about a possible YPF takeover mounted in recent
months after Fernandez lambasted the company for spiraling
energy imports that are squeezing Argentina's prized trade
surplus. The import bill doubled last year.
Fernandez's move on YPF drew a swift reprisal from Spain,
which curtailed Argentine biodiesel shipments. Wall Street
analysts warned that Argentina risks scaring off investment
needed to bolster slowing growth.
This week, Bolivian President Evo Morales nationalized the
local unit of Spain's Red Electrica Espanola, adding to
the former colonial power's concerns about investments in the
region.
TARNISHED REPUTATION
While most of Fernandez's critics agree that YPF should be
in state hands, some say her confrontational approach could harm
the country's already tarnished reputation abroad.
Argentina has yet to return to global credit markets a
decade since staging the biggest sovereign debt default in
history and foreign direct investment has lagged many of its
Latin American neighbors.
"It's a good move for the country because if the government
does not control strategic resources such as oil, it loses
power," said financial analyst Leonardo Rodriguez, 32, as he
sipped a latte coffee in the well-heeled Buenos Aires
neighborhood of Puerto Madero.
"But the approach used in taking over the company, without
negotiating, was too jarring and authoritarian," Rodriguez said.
"There could be serious consequences. I mean, who wants to
invest in a country where the government expropriates private
property from one day to the next?"
A survey published last month by polling company Poliarquia
showed 62 percent of respondents agreed with the expropriation.
This could boost Fernandez's approval ratings, which has slid
since last year's election.
Once she signs the YPF bill into law, attention will turn to
how much compensation Argentina will pay Repsol. Officials say
it will be less than the $9.3 billion the Spanish company wants.
Analysts will also look for signs of how the government
plans to manage YPF. Leading daily La Nacion on Thursday named
an oil industry executive as a possible contender for the chief
executive's job.
A gifted public speaker, the 59-year-old Fernandez has
billed the YPF renationalization as central to her election
pledges to deepen the interventionist policies began by her late
husband and predecessor as president, Nestor Kirchner.
"The real custodians of his legacy are you," she told
supporters at a rally last week in Kirchner's honor. "You will
never permit a step backward."