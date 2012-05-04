* Nationalization bill passes lower house by 207-32 vote
* Most Argentines like the move, Senate voted last week
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, May 3 Argentina's Congress
nationalized the country's biggest oil company, YPF,
by an overwhelming lower house vote on Thursday that underscored
broad popular support for a measure that threatens to scare off
foreign investment.
The Chamber of Deputies voted 207-32 in favor of
expropriating YPF, clearing the way for President Cristina
Fernandez to sign the bill into law. The Senate last week
approved the measure by a similarly overwhelming margin.
Fernandez, who has tightened state control of the economy,
unveiled the plan to seize a majority stake in YPF from Spain's
Repsol six months after her landslide re-election.
The move drew a swift reprisal from Spain, which curtailed
Argentine biodiesel shipments. Wall Street warns that Argentina
risks scaring off investment needed to bolster growth against
fallout from Europe's debt crisis and slower demand from key
trade partner Brazil.
Business groups have long been put off by Fernandez's
policies, such as her government's takeover of Argentina's
private pension system in 2008 and, more recently, import and
foreign exchange controls that have hurt confidence.
Fernandez justifies the renationalization of YPF - which was
privatized in the 1990s after decades as a state-owned company -
on the grounds that it failed to boost oil and natural gas
production needed to keep up with local demand.
Energy import bills have shot higher, putting Argentina's
prized trade surplus at risk.
Repsol denies under-investing, but the government's message
has struck a chord with Argentines, many of whom are suspicious
of foreign companies and blame the free-market policies of the
1990s for setting the country up for its 2001/02 sovereign debt
default and shock currency devaluation.
"All oil companies that operate in Argentina, Repsol and the
rest, have to work in the public interest, which in this case
means energy self sufficiency for Argentina," Agustin Rossi,
leader of the official bloc in the lower house, shouted during a
speech to the chamber just before the vote.
"Repsol invested little in Argentina," Rossi said. "But it
was YPF and Argentine oil that financed Repsol's growth around
the world."
With the private sector worried more nationalizations may be
on the way, attention now turns to how much Argentina will pay
Repsol for control of YPF. Officials have said it will be a lot
less than the $9.3 billion the Spanish company wants.
Relieved of much of its debt burden after the 2001/02
default and bolstered by high international soy prices, the
grains-exporting powerhouse fared better than many countries in
weathering fallout from the 2008 world financial crises.
The government budget predicts 2012 gross domestic product
growth of 5.1 percent, down from 8.9 percent last year.
"The goal is for YPF to be aligned with the interests of the
country," Fernandez said in a speech on Thursday.
"When corporate interests are not aligned with national
interests, when companies are concerned only with profits,
that's when economies fail, which is what happened globally in
2008 and what happened to Argentina in 2001," she said.
Citing similar arguments, Bolivian President Evo Morales
this week nationalized the local unit of Spain's Red Electrica
Espanola, adding to the former colonial power's
concerns about investments in the region.
TARNISHED REPUTATION
While most of Fernandez's local critics agree that YPF
should be in state hands, some say her confrontational approach
could harm the country's already tarnished reputation abroad.
"It's a good move for the country because if the government
does not control strategic resources such as oil, it loses
power," said financial analyst Leonardo Rodriguez, 32, as he
sipped a latté in the well-heeled Buenos Aires neighborhood of
Puerto Madero.
"But the approach used in taking over the company, without
negotiating, was too jarring and authoritarian," Rodriguez said.
"There could be serious consequences. I mean, who wants to
invest in a country where the government expropriates private
property from one day to the next?"
A gifted public speaker who never appears in public without
her trademark mascara and high heels, Fernandez has billed the
YPF renationalization as central to her election pledges to
deepen the interventionist policies began by her late husband
and predecessor as president, Nestor Kirchner.
"The real custodians of his legacy are you," she told
supporters at a rally last week in Kirchner's honor. "I know you
will never permit a step backward."