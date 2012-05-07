* Argentina expropriated Repsol's controlling stake in YPF

* Petersen Group owes banks, Repsol over 25.5 percent stake

* Payment due by end of May, but banks to extend deadline

BUENOS AIRES, May 7 The banks that helped Argentina's Petersen Group buy a stake in energy company YPF will give the group extra time to make a loan payment due this month, a source involved in the negotiations said.

President Cristina Fernandez's move to expropriate a 51 percent controlling stake in the energy company from Spanish oil major Repsol prompted speculation about the future of the Petersen Group in a state-run YPF.

Petersen, which is owned by Argentina's Eskenazi family, relies on dividends from YPF to service its roughly $3 billion debt with a group of banks and Repsol. YPF's new state management has ruled out redistributing company profits.

Petersen was due to make a $400 million payment at the end of the month to the banks, which include Credit Suisse , Citi, Itau and BNP Paribas , but they have agreed to wait to assess the company's performance following a June 4 YPF shareholder meeting.

"They will not enforce this debt and have agreed to extend the due date," a source linked to the talks between the Eskenazi family and the banks said on condition of anonymity.

Repsol lent the Eskenazi family 1.54 billion euros to buy part of its holdings in YPF, backed by YPF shares. The rest was loaned by the syndicate of banks, which have priority over Repsol's vendor loan. The Petersen Group holds a 25.5 percent stake in YPF.

Fernandez, who says the YPF takeover was necessary because of Repsol's underinvestment, named a former executive at global oilfield services giant Schlumberger Ltd to run YPF last week - signaling her commitment to a professional management team.

Announcing a 100-day plan for the newly nationalized company on Monday, Miguel Galuccio hailed the start of a "new culture of values such as meritocracy, results, open communication and integrity."

Galuccio, whose appointment raised hopes that the government would strive for a professional leadership, is expected to be confirmed as YPF's chief executive at the shareholder meeting next month.