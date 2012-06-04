* State organizations dominate YPF's new board of directors
* Shareholder meeting caps energy firm's renationalization
* Spain's Repsol holds onto one directorship
BUENOS AIRES, June 4 Argentina's government
concluded its takeover of the country's biggest energy company
on Monday by naming new directors, although YPF's former owner -
Spain's Repsol - managed to retain one seat on the board.
During the first shareholder meeting since President
Cristina Fernandez seized control of YPF in April, 16 of the
company's 17 directors were appointed by the state. Repsol
managed to nominate the remaining directorship.
Fernandez won strong domestic support for her expropriation
of a 51-percent stake in the company from Repsol, which
she accuses of failing to invest to boost production and oil and
natural gas, forcing the country to turn to costly imports.
Repsol still owns 6 percent of YPF and now holds the voting
rights on another 6 percent of the company that had been put up
as guarantees from fellow YPF shareholder, Argentina's Petersen
Group.
The government-appointed directors include Deputy Economy
Axel Kicillof - the young, leftist economist seen as the
brainchild of the takeover, and YPF's new general manager Miguel
Galuccio.
The appointment of Galuccio, an engineer who led the
integrated project management unit of Schlumberger, was
read as a sign that Fernandez wants a state-controlled YPF to
have a professional leadership.
Argentina's main energy-producing provinces - Neuquen, Santa
Cruz, Chubut and Mendoza - got one seat each on the board.
Another six energy-producing provinces will have one rotating
seat.
Repsol's representatives said Monday's meeting was invalid.
The Spanish company, which considers the expropriation illegal
and has started legal action against Argentina, is demanding
compensation of $10 billion.
"(We proposed a director) to mitigate the damage to our
interests and to defend our investment," Repsol representative
Pablo Blanco told the meeting.
An Argentine valuation panel that is part of the executive
branch will decide what the government must pay but officials
have already indicated they will pay much less than Repsol is
demanding.
Some analysts think they may offer Repsol nothing, citing
accusation of inadequate investment and environmental damages.