* YPF sold 1.5 bln pesos in short-term debt last month
* More borrowing expected to finance investment plans
BUENOS AIRES Oct 17 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company YPF sold
medium-term local currency debt equivalent to a total of $423.2
million on Wednesday, a stock market filing showed.
The company, which was nationalized earlier this year, said
it sold $293.4 million worth of 48-month bonds at a fixed rate
of 6.25 percent and $129.8 million worth of 24-month bonds at a
rate of 5.0 percent.
The bonds will be payable in pesos, but linked to the
dollar's level on the official foreign exchange market to
protect against depreciation.
Last month, the company sold 1.5 billion pesos in short-term
bonds in the local market, in its first debt sale since it was
nationalized earlier this year.
Just after the September debt sale, YPF shareholders
approved plans to issue an additional $2 billion in debt to help
fund a five-year investment plan aimed at boosting oil and
natural gas output by almost a third.
The company needs to secure financing of about $7.4 billion
to cover part of the $37.2 billion it aims to invest through
2017.