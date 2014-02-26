BUENOS AIRES Feb 26 Two years after seizing the
country's biggest energy company from Spain's Repsol, Argentina
hopes a new compensation deal will lure more foreign investment
to what many believe to be some of the world's most promising
shale oil and gas prospects.
But the deal ending a bitter dispute between Argentina and
the Spanish oil company may prove only a first step in
dispelling investor concerns about economic conditions and
energy policy in the South American country.
Repsol on Tuesday announced that its board of directors had
approved a $5 billion settlement with Argentina after President
Cristina Fernandez expropriated 51 percent of Repsol's stake in
energy company YPF.
"The world can accept that a government takes an oil company
into state hands, but only if you pay for it," said Victor
Bronstein, a Buenos Aires-based oil analyst.
Fernandez is betting the settlement will clear the way for
Argentina to pursue investments from international oil companies
to develop Vaca Muerta, Spanish for "Dead Cow," a formation in
the country's Patagonia region that potentially holds one of the
world's biggest shale reserves.
"The agreement was absolutely necessary but it's not enough
to unleash a boom in investments," said Jorge Lapena, president
of the Institute of Energy General Mosconi and a former
Argentine energy secretary. "What's needed is a long-term energy
plan, and the country doesn't have that right now."
Argentina is seeking financing and technological expertise
to develop Vaca Muerta, but international investors, some
worried about possible legal threats from Repsol before the
announced agreement, have been reluctant to participate in
large-scale development.
The success that Argentina achieves in attracting more
companies to the mega field will depend on what steps the
government takes to improve the country's economic conditions.
For companies drawn to Argentina's energy sector,
significant challenges remain, analysts say.
They include the elevated costs of operating in a country
with one of the world's highest inflation rates and tough
foreign exchange controls.
There are few signs those issues will be resolved in the
near term. Fernandez, whose presidency ends next year, is
struggling to contain inflation now running around 30 percent
and to preserve Argentina's dwindling currency reserves.
Analysts said the cost to develop a well at Vaca Muerta
could run between $8 million and $10 million compared with
between $2 million and $3 million in the United States, where
shale drilling is already key to energy supplies.
That means Argentina will need to lure mammoth amounts of
capital in order for the Vaca Muerta project to proceed more
quickly. YPF has said it will need $250 billion to develop Vaca
Muerta.
A U.S. Department of Energy report shows that Argentina has
more natural gas trapped in shale rock than all of Europe, a
774-trillion-cubic-feet bounty that could transform the outlook
for Western Hemisphere supply.
The country's shale gas reserves trail only China and the
United States.
Fernandez has billed the YPF takeover as a fresh start for
Argentina's energy industry, which has seen a decline in recent
years in oil and gas production and the country's hydrocarbon
reserves.
The drops in production and reserves have triggered a
chronic energy deficit in Argentina, meaning energy imports
exceed exports, putting pressure on government coffers.
In 2012, Argentina raised natural gas prices at the well in
an attempt to encourage increased production.
Since Fernandez's decision to seize YPF, the government has
signed one major Vaca Muerta deal, a $1.24 billion joint venture
with U.S.-based Chevron Corp.
Several other companies have signed on to smaller projects,
including ExxonMobil, Total, and Royal Dutch
Shell.
Earlier this month, YPF said it signed an agreement with
Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas for a possible
investment in Vaca Muerta.
Brazilian oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday
it is looking to boost oil exploration and production in
Argentina.
To get the Chevron deal done, the government loosened its
foreign exchange regulations for the company and also reduced
import taxes on drilling equipment.
The energy institute's Lapena said the government needs to
lay out broader policies to help more companies have a clear
understanding of the investment terms in Vaca Muerta.
"We can't have a case-by-case policy, we need a general
policy," he said.
