BUENOS AIRES May 7 Argentina's state energy
company YPF posted better than expected first-quarter
profit on Thursday but earnings were still down 24.3 percent on
the year due to the global slide in oil prices.
YPF posted profit of 2.109 billion pesos ($239 million) in
the January to March period, beating the consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll of economists that was for profit of 1.5 billion
pesos. However, this was significantly below the 2.787 billion
pesos achieved in the same period last year.
"During this period, the price in international crude
halved, a situation that directly impacted the results of the
major companies in the sector," YPF said in a statement.
Oil output at YPF, which was nationalized in 2012, rose 2.3
percent in the quarter, while natural gas production climbed 18
percent, the company said in its earnings statement.
Shale oil and gas output from 332 wells in the vast but
barely tapped Vaca Muerta formation was 41,700 barrels per day
equivalent, YPF said.
Argentina nationalized YPF in 2012 after accusing its former
parent, Spain's Repsol SA, of under-investing and thereby
generating a costly energy deficit for Latin America's No. 3
economy.
The country hopes that by hiking investments in Vaca Muerta,
viewed as one of the biggest shale reserves in the Western
Hemisphere, it will be able to reduce energy imports that are
draining its low foreign reserves.
YPF raised $1.5 billion in a bond sale last month.
"Investments in the first quarter of 2015 reached 12.351
billion pesos, a level that has enabled us to maintain activity
and growth in production in a global context that is unfavorable
for this industry," YPF said.
($1=8.8225 Argentine pesos at the end of March)
