BUENOS AIRES Feb 15 Argentina's biggest energy company YPF , the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol, has been banned from exporting and importing because of an unpaid $8 million tax debt, state news agency Telam said on Wednesday.

YPF, which has been under intense government pressure to boost investments in recent weeks, will not be able to resume exports or imports until the debt is paid, sources at the AFIP tax agency were quoted as saying. An YPF spokesman declined comment and no one could immediately be reached at AFIP.