* Tax agency sanctions top oil company over $8 mln debt

* Ban on company exports, imports already in place

* YPF under pressure from gov't to step up investments

By Helen Popper

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 Argentine oil company YPF has been banned from making foreign trade deals over unpaid taxes, a tax agency source said Wednesday, in a step that could further strain ties between the company and the government.

YPF , controlled by Spain's Repsol, used to have a relatively harmonious relationship with President Cristina Fernandez, but it is bearing the brunt of government pressure on energy companies to boost investment in output.

Government officials have accused YPF and other energy companies of overcharging for diesel, and speculation that some sectors of Fernandez's center-left administration would like to renationalize YPF has battered its share price.

YPF shares fell more than 4 percent at 153 pesos in midday trading in Buenos Aires on Wednesday following news of the tax agency's sanction. Repsol shares were down 1.6 percent in Madrid at 20.6 euros.

A source at the AFIP tax agency, which is headed by a close Fernandez ally, confirmed a state news agency report saying YPF

would not be able to resume exports or imports until an $8 million export tax debt is paid.

A YPF spokesman declined to comment.

YPF, which has a market value of about $15 billion, is the biggest energy company in Latin America's No. 3 economy and accounts for about 40 percent of the country's production of natural gas and crude.

An industry source, who requested anonymity, said YPF's exports were not significant at the moment, suggesting the tax agency sanction would have little impact.

"It isn't exporting oil," the source said, calling the foreign trade ban "a measure with political motives."

Energy consultant Daniel Montamat, a former head of YPF, said the move "could be a routine matter that the current climate ... makes appear suspicious."

YPF does import diesel and liquefied natural gas in partnership with state energy company Enarsa.

Fernandez, whose combative style and interventionist policies infuriate critics, has called in recent weeks on energy companies to invest more to bring new oil and natural gas resources on stream.

Surging fuel imports are eroding her cherished trade surplus. That is especially sensitive for her administration because she plans to tap billions of dollars from central bank foreign reserves to pay debt for the third consecutive year.

Opposition politicians and many industry analysts say government intervention in the market and persistent political uncertainty are to blame for discouraging investment in exploration and new production.

In what was widely seen as a response to the government last week, YPF published details of sharply higher investments last year and increased an estimate for shale oil and natural gas resources at its Vaca Muerta property.

The announcement helped boost YPF's share price, which was hit by the renationalization speculation as well as a government decision to scrap some $461 million in annual tax incentives for major oil companies.