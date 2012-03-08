* Argentina wants YPF to invest more to offset output fall

* Firm tends to pay 80-90 pct of profits as dividends

* Provinces threaten to strip firm of concessions

BUENOS AIRES, March 8 Argentina has asked energy company YPF to withhold dividend payments for 2010 and 2011 and invest the funds instead to boost flagging exploration and production, the government said on Thursday.

YPF, which is controlled by Spain's Repsol, is under pressure from Argentine authorities to raise production as the fast-growing economy spurs energy demand.

Politicians from the country's energy-producing provinces have demanded a minimum 15 percent output increase in the next two years, and several provinces have threatened to take away YPF's concessions if the company does not take swift action.

According to a government statement , the state representative on YPF's board of directors asked that the company have shareholders consider using unpaid dividends for 2010 and 2011 to create "a voluntary reserve for investments, exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Argentina."

"(This would) offset the company's losses last year in natural gas and oil production (6.8 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively) as well as in diesel refining, which fell 27 percent," the Planning Ministry statement said.

YPF officials declined to comment on the government statement, but in an earnings report on Thursday the company said the board decided to delay any decision on dividends until the next general assembly of shareholders.

YPF posted a 2011 net profit of 5.30 billion pesos ($1.23 billion). The company normally distributes between 80 percent and 90 percent of its net profits as dividends, which is among the highest rates in the industry.

Dividend payments are largely split between Repsol, with has about a 58 percent stake in YPF, and Grupo Petersen, owned by Argentina's Eskenazi family, which has a 25 percent stake and entered YPF in 2008 with government approval.

Eskenazi's group would likely be hardest hit by any government drive to limit dividend payments, because of the debt it took on to buy into YPF, analysts say.

Latin America's third-largest economy has boomed over the last nine years, fueling energy demand at a time of sluggish private investment. The government has had to import costly fuels, cutting into its trade surplus and spurring this latest drive to ramp up production.

YPF's share price ended 3.2 percent higher on Thursday. Traders said the dispute with the government was already factored in and that only resurfaced fears of a state takeover could send shares plummeting again.