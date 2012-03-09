* Argentina wants YPF to invest more so output rebounds * Official sees "long period" of profits being reinvested * YPF usually hands out 80-90 pct of profits as dividends * Neuquen is fourth province to urge quick action from YPF (Updates with Neuquen province demanding investment plan) By Karina Grazina BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Argentine oil company YPF must reinvest its profits in production and should stop paying dividends during a "long period" until it reverses its slide in output, an Argentine government official said on Friday. YPF, which is controlled by Spain's Repsol, is under pressure from Argentine authorities to raise production as the fast-growing economy spurs energy demand and the cost of fuel imports surges, hurting state finances. The center-left government has already launched an antitrust probe against YPF to investigate accusations the firm pushes fuel prices up by limiting supplies. It also accused YPF, among others, of overcharging for diesel. In addition, several provincial governments have threatened to take away YPF's concessions if the company does not act quickly to boost flagging spending. "Until the company's production or performance improves in terms of oil, gas and fuel, (profits) absolutely must go toward investment," the government's representative on YPF's board of directors, Roberto Baratta, told Reuters in an interview. "I think we are looking at a long period in which the profits will be reinvested in the country," he added. YPF posted a 2011 net profit of 5.30 billion pesos ($1.23 billion). The company normally distributes between 80 percent and 90 percent of its net profits as dividends, which is among the highest rates in the industry. "There are studies," Baratta said, "that show companies in the energy sector generally distribute 20 to 30 percent of their profits as dividends, while the rest goes toward reinvestment." Production at YPF, Argentina's largest energy company, fell 8.5 percent last year to 495,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company says that was due in part to prolonged labor disputes that halted oil production in Patagonia. At a board meeting on Thursday, Baratta proposed that shareholders consider withholding dividend payments for 2010 and 2011 and invest the funds instead in exploration and production. Although the government does not have enough votes on YPF's board to stop the dividend payment, Baratta said the state's position should carry great weight and "outlines a path forward that the company will have to follow." YPF dividend payments are largely split between Repsol, which has about a 57 percent stake in the company, and Grupo Petersen, owned by Argentina's Eskenazi family and which holds a 25 percent stake. The local group entered YPF in 2008 with government approval. The Eskenazis are likely to be hit the hardest by the government's drive to limit dividend payments because of the debt that the group took on to buy into YPF, analysts say. Politicians from the country's energy-producing provinces have demanded that companies raise output by a minimum of 15 percent in the next two years. However, on Friday, Neuquen province - which produces about half of Argentina's natural gas - gave YPF seven days to present a new investment plan. It was the fourth province to take such action. Company officials declined to comment. (Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Hilary Burke; Editing by Alden Bentley, Lisa Shumaker and Marguerita Choy)