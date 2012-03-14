* Argentina says oil company not producing enough
By Guido Nejamkis and Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentina's Chubut
and Santa Cruz provinces have stripped the country's biggest
energy company, YPF, of several concessions, citing lack of
investment, according to provincial decrees signed on Wednesday.
YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, is
under heavy pressure by the Argentine government to increase oil
and natural gas output. The South American country's economy has
boomed in recent years, spurring energy demand while costly fuel
imports eat into its cherished trade surplus.
"We have said enough!" Chubut Governor Martin Buzzi said in
a speech carried by local radio in which he called for energy
self sufficiency in Argentina.
"We just rescinded the YPF contracts. They have 90 days to
fully hand over operations," he added. "We are going to continue
to move forward the way we did today."
YPF issued a statement saying it would take legal action
against the "unilateral" revocation of its concessions in
Chubut, which account for 7 percent of the company's total
output in Argentina. Its Santa Cruz wells produce much less.
Concessions are the agreements by which companies are
allowed to explore and drill for oil in certain areas of
Argentina during certain periods.
YPF produced about 35 percent of all the oil drilled in
Argentina last year.
YPF says it invested $350 million in Chubut last year and
$380 million in Santa Cruz, above levels in the two prior years.
But Argentine authorities were clearly unsatisfied.
"The revocation of these areas clearly shows that the
government's offensive against the company, which started in
January, is far from over," said Ignacio Labaqui, who analyzes
Argentina for New York-based consultancy Medley Global Advisors.
"Other provinces will probably follow suit," he added. "It
is the provincial administrations that are leading the attack
against YPF, but they are obviously doing so with the national
government's blessing."
Argentina has also launched an antitrust probe against YPF
to investigate accusations that it pushes fuel prices up by
limiting supplies. It also urged YPF last week to withhold
dividend payments and reinvest those funds instead.
President Cristina Fernandez is criticized by business for
her unpredictable policies aimed at increasing the state's role
in the economy. She nationalized Argentina's private pension
system, ignores constant calls from Wall Street to confront the
country's double-digit inflation rate and embraces the use of
central bank reserves to pay sovereign debt.
But the 59-year-old leader was easily re-elected last year
and is loved by many for her generous social spending and the
emphasis that her administration places on human rights.