BUENOS AIRES, April 3 Shares in Argentina's biggest energy company YPF plunged 13.6 percent in opening trade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday after its U.S.-listed shares fell to a three-year low on Monday, a national holiday in Argentina.

Shares were battered by weekend media reports that said the center-left government had made up its mind to take control of the company, controlled by Spain's Repsol, either by expropriating it or buying a controlling stake. (Editing by James Dalgleish)