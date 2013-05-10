BUENOS AIRES May 10 Argentine state-controlled
energy company YPF is standing by its targets
for increased oil and natural gas production in 2013, a top
executive said on Friday, a day after the company reported
output drops in both segments in the first quarter.
YPF was seized by the government last year after it accused
former parent company, Spain's Repsol, of
under-investing in the South American country.
"On total production, what we are expecting for the year it
is a 1 pct increase in natural gas and a 4 pct increase in crude
oil production," YPF Chief Financial Officer Daniel Gonzalez
said during a conference call with industry analysts.
"I affirm or reaffirm the target we came up with few months
ago," he added.
On Thursday YPF told the Buenos Aires stock exchange that
its crude oil production slipped 0.7 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier, while natural gas output fell a
steeper 3.7 percent.
The company reported a 2.8 percent fall in net profit to
1.26 billion pesos. Capital expenditures doubled to 4.28 billion
pesos, and revenues rose 25.5 percent to 18.63 billion pesos
during the January-March period.
Production costs rose 24.9 percent in the quarter, roughly
in line with private estimates of annual inflation.
The company warned last month that inflation in the South
American may keep rising and affect its results, a rare
admission considering the company is controlled by a government
known for playing down the problem.