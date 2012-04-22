By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, April 22
LONDON, April 22 Argentine oil group YPF has cut
computer links with parent Repsol, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Sunday, following Buenos Aires' plans
unveiled last week to seize control of the leading energy
company.
The move is the latest in a string of actions that have shut
Spain's Repsol out of YPF, even before Argentina has implemented
laws to provide the basis for the nationalisation.
Last Monday, President Cristina Fernandez announced plans to
expropriate a controlling 51 percent stake in YPF by seizing
most of Repsol's shares, saying a failure of Repsol to invest
sufficiently in YPF was contributing to an energy crunch in the
country.
Repsol, which holds about 57 percent of YPF, said it had
consistently raised investment at YPF and analysts said
Argentina's price controls on oil and gas were the reason
companies had not invested more in production.
Local media said that even before Fernandez finished her
speech, the government's representative on YPF's board of
directors, Roberto Baratta, had entered YPF's offices and read
out the names of executives who would have to leave the premises
immediately.
Hours after the expropriation was announced live on national
television, the state-appointed interim administrator, Planning
Minister Julio De Vido, occupied the company's offices in the
upscale neighborhood of Puerto Madero.
The two sources said that days later, YPF shut down
electronic communications with Repsol, preventing Repsol from
accessing information about YPF's operations.
"Later in the week the connection was cut between Repsol and
YPF," one source said.
A spokesman for Planning Minister De Vido said he could not
immediately confirm the cut-off. A spokesman for YPF could not
immediately be reached to comment and Repsol declined comment.
New YPF directors have been appointed under the terms of a
30-day state intervention, which Fernandez decreed pending the
expected congressional approval of the expropriation bill.
Senators are expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday,
clearing the way for the lower house to vote on it within the
next week or two - before the end of the interim state takeover.
Fernandez controls Congress.