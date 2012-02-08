* Argentine firm says added 137 million barrels reserves
* Investment rose 50 percent last year to about $3 billion
* Gov't wants company to boost investment in production
Feb 8 Argentine energy company YPF
, an arm of Spain's Repsol, said on
Wednesday its oil reserves replacement rate grew by more
than 160 percent last year as investment jumped.
YPF, under pressure from the Argentine government to step up
investment to boost domestic production, said it spent 13.3
billion pesos ($3.06 billion) on investment last year -- up 50
percent from 2010.
"In 2011, YPF added 137 million barrels of oil to its
reserves book, which implies that for the second year running,
the reserves replacement rate exceeded 100 percent," the company
said in a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.
It said two thirds of last year's investment, or 8.9 billion
pesos, went toward exploration and production. President
Cristina Fernandez wants to intensify upstream activity as
surging fuel imports erode the country's trade surplus.
Late last year, YPF announced the discovery of nearly a
billion barrels in shale oil and shale gas resources in
Patagonia, more than double the country's annual oil
consumption.
YPF shares were up nearly 1 percent in midday trade in
Buenos Aires at 154.5 pesos per share.
The company's stock fell by nearly 17 percent in Buenos
Aires last week after the Pagina 12 newspaper - seen as broadly
reflecting government thinking - said officials were debating a
possible state takeover.
Wednesday's statement made no mention of the
renationalization speculation and company representatives have
previously declined comment on the issue.