Feb 8 Argentine energy company YPF , an arm of Spain's Repsol, said on Wednesday its oil reserves replacement rate grew by more than 160 percent last year as investment jumped.

YPF, under pressure from the Argentine government to step up investment to boost domestic production, said it spent 13.3 billion pesos ($3.06 billion) on investment last year -- up 50 percent from 2010.

"In 2011, YPF added 137 million barrels of oil to its reserves book, which implies that for the second year running, the reserves replacement rate exceeded 100 percent," the company said in a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

It said two thirds of last year's investment, or 8.9 billion pesos, went toward exploration and production. President Cristina Fernandez wants to intensify upstream activity as surging fuel imports erode the country's trade surplus.

Late last year, YPF announced the discovery of nearly a billion barrels in shale oil and shale gas resources in Patagonia, more than double the country's annual oil consumption.

YPF shares were up nearly 1 percent in midday trade in Buenos Aires at 154.5 pesos per share.

The company's stock fell by nearly 17 percent in Buenos Aires last week after the Pagina 12 newspaper - seen as broadly reflecting government thinking - said officials were debating a possible state takeover.

Wednesday's statement made no mention of the renationalization speculation and company representatives have previously declined comment on the issue.