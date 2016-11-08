UPDATE 8-Global oil rises on U.S. inventory draw as OPEC beckons
* Prospects of OPEC-led supply cut deal extension supports prices
BUENOS AIRES Nov 8 Argentina's state-controlled oil firm YPF recorded a net loss of 30.26 billion pesos ($1.97 billion) in the third quarter and revenue of 55.8 billion pesos ($3.64 billion) during the three-month period, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW DELHI, May 17 India's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to build 10 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 7,000 megawatts (MW), more than the country's entire current capacity, to try fast-track its domestic nuclear power programme.