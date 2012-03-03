* Provinces seek 15 pct output increase in 2 years

* YPF under pressure to raise oil and gas production

* Santa Cruz move follows that of Chubut province

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 Argentina's Santa Cruz province has given the country's biggest energy company, YPF, five days to justify its lack of investment in more than 20 oil and gas fields in the province, state news agency Telam reported on Saturday.

The requirement comes a day after another Patagonian province, Chubut, gave YPF a week to present an investment plan to boost output, threatening to cancel concessions on two fields if it fails to comply.

Controlled by Spain's Repsol, YPF is under growing pressure from provincial and federal authorities in Argentina to raise its production. Politicians from the country's energy-producing provinces have demanded a minimum 15 percent output hike in the next two years.

"This ostensible process of disinvestment would harm the assets of Santa Cruz and Argentina, which we are not willing to tolerate," a legal document sent to YPF stated, according to Telam.

"For that reason ... we require that you submit to the consideration of the Energy Institute, within five days, the technical, economic and financial reasons along with corresponding proof that lead you to incur in this grave process of disinvestment," Telam reported.

Santa Cruz province produces about 20 percent of Argentina's crude oil and also extracts natural gas.

YPF has defended its policies, saying its ratio of production to reserves of both crude and natural gas is higher than that of other companies operating in Argentina.

The company also said lower production of both fuels last year was due to protracted labor disputes in the energy-rich Patagonia region, which cut output by 9.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

YPF has been bearing the brunt of pressure over flagging energy production in recent weeks. Its shares plunged more than 20 percent in February on speculation that some sectors of the national government would like to renationalize the company.

President Cristina Fernandez, however, announced no new measures affecting the company during her state of the union address on Thursday, and YPF stock rallied.