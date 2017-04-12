New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
BUENOS AIRES, April 12 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA and Schlumberger AG, the world's top oil services provider, have reached a deal to invest $390 million in the Vaca Muerta shale field in Patagonia, YPF said on Wednesday.
In a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange, YPF said a division of Schlumberger would invest the full amount and obtain a 49 percent stake in the 228.5 square kilometer (88.22 square miles) Bandurria Sur concession, where the two companies would develop a two-phase shale oil pilot project. (Reporting by Luc Cohen)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.