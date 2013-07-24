UPDATE 2-Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
BUENOS AIRES, July 24 Argentina's giant Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field has 661 billion barrels of oil and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources, according to estimates by state-run energy firm YPF in a presentation seen by Reuters.
YPF operates in 3 million net acres in the formation, an area with 316 billion barrels of shale oil and 353 trillion shale natural gas resources, according to the presentation.
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
NEW YORK, March 27 The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday, cutting earlier losses, while the Dow declined for an eighth consecutive session as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.