BRIEF-Mabion FY 2016 net loss widens to 55.8 mln zlotys
* Informed on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($697,566) a year ago
Sept 18 Argen X Bv :
* Completed enrollment of first cohort of 15 patients with CD70-positive solid tumors into an open-label Phase 1b expansion trial with ARGX-110
* Argx-110 is a novel anti-CD70 therapeutic antibody
* Says recruitment of a second cohort of 15 patients with CD70-positive hematological malignancies is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Informed on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($697,566) a year ago
* BRIGHTER SECURES FUNDING OF UP TO SEK 100 MILLION FOR LAUNCH OF ACTISTE AND ISSUES FREE WARRANTS TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)