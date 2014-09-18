Sept 18 Argen X Bv :

* Completed enrollment of first cohort of 15 patients with CD70-positive solid tumors into an open-label Phase 1b expansion trial with ARGX-110

* Argx-110 is a novel anti-CD70 therapeutic antibody

* Says recruitment of a second cohort of 15 patients with CD70-positive hematological malignancies is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)