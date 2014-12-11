Dec 11 arGen-X Bv :
* arGen-X NV announces advancement of therapeutic antibody
alliance with Shire
* Announced that its partner Shire has exercised its option
to advance into preclinical development one or more product
candidates created out of a 2012 therapeutic antibody alliance
between two companies
* As a result of exercise, arGen-X will receive a milestone
payment from Shire
* Under terms of 2012 alliance, Shire was given option to
license promising leads of human antibody candidates identified
and characterized by arGen-X using simple antibody(tm) platform
