BUENOS AIRES, April 24 Argentina's Congress gave
final approval on Thursday to pay Repsol $5 billion in
bonds to compensate the Spanish oil giant for the 2012
nationalization of Argentine energy company YPF.
The lower house of Congress passed the compensation plan by
an early-morning vote of 135 to 59 following a marathon debate
that started Wednesday noon. The plan had already been approved
by Argentina's Senate and Repsol's board.
The settlement - pending since the government seized 51
percent of YPF from former parent Repsol two years ago - is
vital to Argentina's effort to attract investment to develop its
promising Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation.
"It is invaluable to have concluded this settlement in a
friendly way," government-allied congressman Mario Metaza said
during the debate.
A U.S. Department of Energy report has shown that Argentina
has more natural gas trapped in shale rock than all of Europe at
774 trillion cubic feet, which could transform the outlook for
Western hemisphere supply. The country's shale gas reserves lag
only those of China and the United States.
Confronted by falling dollar reserves, a weakening economy
and inflation of more than 30 percent, Argentina has in the past
three months made overtures to international investors by
reversing some of the populist policies that defined President
Cristina Fernandez's first six years in office.
Since January, the government has cut heating gas subsidies,
let the local peso currency devalue by 18 percent and revamped
inflation reporting to more accurately reflect consumer prices.
Fernandez's final term in office ends in late 2015.
Investors, long put off by her antagonism toward big
business, are interested in Argentina again and hoping that more
pragmatic policies and prudent state spending bolster reserves
and slow one of the world's highest inflation rates.
Chevron Corp this month doubled down on its
investment in Vaca Muerta, saying it and YPF plan to spend an
extra $1.6 billion on new wells and exploration projects.
