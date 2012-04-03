April 3 Canada's Argex Mining Inc said
it will work with PPG Industries to develop technology
intended to make Argex' titanium dioxide pigment capable of
being used in the U.S. paint and coating company's products.
Argex's shares rose as much as 15 percent to a life-time
high.
Both companies have agreed to certain terms of mutual
exclusivity during the negotiation of a purchase and supply
agreement in case of a successful development of treatment
technologies, Argex said.
Argex, which focuses on the production of titanium dioxide,
iron and vanadium pentoxide, did not disclose other details of
the agreement.
Shares of Argex were trading up about 14 percent at 96
Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. PPG
shares were trading down 1.4 percent at $96.33 on the New York
Stock Exchange.