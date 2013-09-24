LONDON, Sept 24 Home Retail's Argos,
the British general merchandise retailer, has teamed up with
eBay, the online marketplace, to offer a collection
service that it hopes will drive customers to its stores, the
firms said on Tuesday.
A trial, expected to last six months, will enable shoppers
to purchase products from about 50 selected eBay merchants and
pick them up at around 150 Argos stores throughout Britain.
With the growth of online shopping, retailers are seeking to
offer consumers faster, cheaper and more convenient ways to pick
up their orders.
Home Retail has posted five straight years of profit decline
and is reinventing Argos from a catalogue-led business to a
digitally-led business, targeting a 15 percent rise in sales to
4.5 billion pounds by 2018.
Argos pioneered Click & Collect services in 2000 and they
currently account for about a third of its business.
Shares in Home Retail were up 1.5 percent at 167 pence at
0926 GMT.