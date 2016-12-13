LONDON Dec 13 Christmas deliveries from British
retailer Argos could be disrupted by a strike over a pay dispute
by drivers at one of its main distribution centres, trade union
Unite said on Tuesday.
The drivers, who work for UK logistics firm Wincanton
based at Argos's distribution centre at
Barton-under-Needwood in central England, will strike for three
days from 0001 GMT on Dec. 20.
The union's dispute with Wincanton centres on how holiday
pay is calculated. It said management had offered to backdate
the holiday pay from April this year, while Unite says the pay
should cover at least the last two years.
Unite said a strike would cause "havoc and mayhem" to
deliveries in the run-up to Christmas.
Wincanton said it was disappointed with Unite's move to
strike as a meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday with
conciliatory service ACAS to resolve the dispute.
A spokesman for Argos, which is owned by Sainsbury's
, said the retailer was encouraging both sides to keep
talking.
"We also have contingency plans in place and can reassure
customers we're working hard to ensure this will not impact our
deliveries this Christmas," he said.
