WELLINGTON Dec 19 New Zealand's Argosy Property
Ltd has raised NZ$80 million ($68 million) from the
sales of new shares to fund acquisitions, the company said on
Wednesday.
Its existing shareholders will be offered the chance to buy
up to NZ$20 million worth of new shares next month.
The company plans to buy established buildings in central
Wellington with government tenants. The company's overall
portfolio would increase to 65 properties worth around NZ$1.1
billion.
Shares in Argosy closed on Monday at NZ$0.9450.
($1=NZ$1.19)
