WELLINGTON Dec 18 New Zealand property company
Argosy Ltd plans to raise NZ$100 million ($84 million)
in new equity to fund new acquisitions, the company said on
Tuesday.
It said it would raise up to NZ$80 million through a share
issue to institutional investors, with existing shareholders
offered the chance to buy up to NZ$20 million worth.
The new properties are established buildings in central
Wellington with government tenants. The company's overall
portfolio would increase to 65 properties worth around NZ$1.1
billion.
Shares in Argosy closed on Monday at NZ$0.9450.
($1=NZ$1.18)
(Gyles Beckford)