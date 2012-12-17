WELLINGTON Dec 18 New Zealand property company Argosy Ltd plans to raise NZ$100 million ($84 million) in new equity to fund new acquisitions, the company said on Tuesday.

It said it would raise up to NZ$80 million through a share issue to institutional investors, with existing shareholders offered the chance to buy up to NZ$20 million worth.

The new properties are established buildings in central Wellington with government tenants. The company's overall portfolio would increase to 65 properties worth around NZ$1.1 billion.

Shares in Argosy closed on Monday at NZ$0.9450.

($1=NZ$1.18)

