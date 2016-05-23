LONDON May 23 U.S. investment firm General
Atlantic will acquire a majority stake in oil price reporting
agency Argus Media in a deal valuing London-based Argus at
nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.45 billion).
The two businesses expect to complete the transaction within
two months, subject to regulatory approval.
Under the deal, the Argus executive chairman, Adrian Binks,
will continue in the business and retain the "majority of his
significant shareholding in the new structure alongside General
Atlantic", Argus said in a statement.
"We are delighted to welcome General Atlantic as our partner
as we enter our next phase of growth," Binks said.
General Atlantic managing director Gabriel Caillaux said:
"Argus is an ideal fit with General Atlantic's philosophy of
supporting entrepreneurs to build global growth businesses."
($1 = 0.6913 pounds)
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by David Goodman)